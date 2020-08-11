Tracking aid flows in light of the Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an unprecedented response from the global community, with high volumes of resources committed, including in the form of official development assistance (ODA). Development Initiatives (DI) is tracking these flows, assessing how assistance is responding to the crisis and how aid trends may be changing. Tracing these commitments enables improved planning, and allows donors and recipient countries to see how pledges translate into assistance.

This data tool uses the most current data (updated 10 July 2020) to show:

How volumes of aid commitments have changed in 2020

See month-by-month commitments, disaggregated by bilateral donors and multilateral donors.

How volumes of aid commitments by sector have changed in 2020

See month-by-month commitments, disaggregated by bilateral and multilateral donors, to the following sectors:

health

water and sanitation

social protection

agriculture

What proportion of aid commitments is allocated to countries with the highest percentage of people living in extreme poverty?

See commitments by bilateral and multilateral donors, disaggregated by proportion of people living in extreme poverty in recipient countries.

This data is as near to real-time as is possible, and will be updated monthly. Data is sourced from the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI). We show comparisons to 2019 and to our expected values for the first five months of 2020 (based on trends from 2015–2019). The latter allows us to view the impacts of Covid-19 on aid commitments separately from long-term trends. The content is based on our factsheet ‘How are aid budgets changing due to the Covid-19 crisis?’, which contains more detailed analysis and a methodology. Additional data will be added as our analysis progresses.

See the Data