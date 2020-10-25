Towards locally-led peacebuilding: partnership approaches

This brief on partnership approaches is part of a series called ‘Towards locally-led peacebuilding’ intended to highlight gaps in current policy and practice.

As partnerships between international and local organisations commence, evolve and come to an end, they offer an opportunity to support locally-led approaches and achieve sustainable outcomes.

We have identified nine crucial principles for successful partnerships that maximise local ownership, impact and sustainability. These are drawn from 15 years’ experience working with local peacebuilding organisations, regular ‘Peace Exchanges’ with local peacebuilders and recent research.