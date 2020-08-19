Towards Healthier Homes in Humanitarian Settings: Proceedings of the Multi-sectoral Shelter & Health Learning Day 14th May 2020

Executive Summary

The Shelter and Health Multi-sectoral Learning Day was hosted online by Oxford Brookes University's Centre for Development and Emergency Practice (CENDEP) and CARE International UK, on 14th May 2020. Instigated and led by the 'Self-recovery from Humanitarian Crisis' research group, the Learning Day aimed to facilitate the sharing of knowledge about the connections between housing and health, in order to inform humanitarian action and enhance the wellbeing of crisis-affected populations.

Over 100 academics and practitioners from the fields of development housing, health, humanitarian shelter and WaSH came together to exchange and develop knowledge about the connections between housing and health and to discuss opportunities and challenges around adopting a wider environmental health lens in humanitarian action. This aligns with the humanitarian Shelter and Settlements Sector's increasing focus on the need to better understand the wider impacts of shelter assistance, including its health impacts.

While the linkages between housing quality and health are widely recognised in development fields, humanitarian shelter has historically focused on the immediate, life-saving elements of post-crisis response, and long-term initiatives have concentrated on safety from natural hazards. It is, however, recognised that emergency shelter has a wider impact in both the short- and long-term. Health is one of those impacts.

The recognition that emergency shelter plays an important role in long-term recovery following crises, and that most people 'self-recover', has prompted a desire within the Shelter Sector to better understand the ways in which housing reconstruction can contribute to physical and mental wellbeing in the short- and long-term. The important, but currently opaque, relationships between emergency shelter provision, long-term housing recovery and consequent health outcomes were explored during the Learning Day.

Twenty speakers presented on a variety of themes related to housing, emergency shelter and mental and physical health, sharing practical experience and academic research from development and humanitarian settings. Speakers also addressed the compounding issues of the climate emergency, protracted conflict displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic. These potentially 'game-changing crises' are shining a light on the increasing need to harness the co-benefits of improved housing for all.

Following speaker presentations, the participants had the opportunity to discuss the topics raised and the extent to which best practice from development fields and from different humanitarian sectors is applicable for the humanitarian Shelter Sector. Comments, questions and written contributions were collected, coded and analysed by the organisers.

These themes are presented in Chapter 5 Findings under the headings of:

Shelter realities and practice

Research and evidence-building

Advocacy and policy

Participants urged for 'out-of-the-silo' multi-sectoral working and a more holistic approach to programming. There are huge opportunities for further learning within and between sectors. Importantly, humanitarian practitioners must learn from the principal stakeholders, the home-makers themselves, who are often missing from these discussions.

The recommendations arising from the Shelter and Health Learning Day include: