Towards gender-responsive social protection strategies: A four-step checklist

This checklist provides guidance for mainstreaming gender into national social protection strategies in four steps:

Defining the overarching framework for a strategy Identifying gender-specific risks and vulnerabilities Designing programmes and policies with a gender perspective Developing monitoring, evaluation and accountability mechanisms.

Each step provides stakeholders involved in the development or revision of national social protection strategies with considerations that can be applied and adapted to different national contexts. The checklist was derived from an indicator framework developed by UN Women’s Research and Data section and has already been applied to analyse 30 national social strategies in sub-Saharan Africa.