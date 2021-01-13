Towards durable solutions: FAO’s programming in forced displacement contexts

Overview

The increasingly protracted nature of forced displacement calls for sustainable and durable solutions. Amidst the many challenges of protracted crises, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is exploring new ways to work across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus to not only meet the immediate needs of forcibly displaced people and their hosts, but to also seek long-term solutions.

Globally, FAO is working across key forced displacement contexts, to support refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and host communities in protecting and rebuilding their livelihoods, enhancing their self-reliance and fostering inclusion, gender equality and social cohesion at the community level.

With the average duration of displacement currently estimated at 20 years for refugees and more than a decade for IDPs (European Commission, 2020), programming in forced displacement settings must go beyond humanitarian assistance and work towards longer-term development and sustainable peace. Building the resilience of displaced and host communities can simultaneously respond to humanitarian, development and peace goals. Humanitarian and peace responses can achieve sustainable results only if individuals, households and societies are resilient to conflicts and other shocks. FAO thus works with communities and governments to manage crises, minimize their negative effects and establish the foundations on which to build pathways to peace and recovery. However, longer-term development can be ensured only if individuals, households and societies have the ability to prevent these external shocks from disrupting ongoing development progress. For these reasons, resilience building is at the centre of FAO’s work in forced displacement contexts.