Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD): Game changer or mirage?

Total Official Support for Sustainable Development, or TOSSD, is a new statistical metric that has been in the making for almost ten years and seeks to capture global efforts in support of sustainable development. It could significantly shape the future of development finance. ActionAid, AidWatch Canada and Oxfam are publishing this discussion paper to shed light on how TOSSD works in practice, its ambitions and shortcomings and the range of political perspectives on this new metric.

SUMMARY

The purpose of this report is to inform and stimulate debate within and among civil society organizations (CSOs) on Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD). TOSSD, a new statistical metric currently being developed, is intended to provide a comprehensive picture of global, official and officially supported resource flows to promote and support sustainable development in developing countries. A primary motivation for the development of TOSSD is the international community’s 2015 commitment to fully finance Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), documenting the need to move from billions in aid to trillions in SDG financing. While it relates closely to resources for Agenda 2030 and its 17 SDGs, the proposal for such a metric also evolved from reflections on official development assistance (ODA) by members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in 2012. TOSSD is currently being considered within the United Nations (UN) system as a potential SDG indicator.

This report is based on a review of TOSSD documentation and CSO analysis as well as in-depth interviews with key informants from civil society, donors, the DAC and independent experts. The interviews centred on key questions that address the political context for TOSSD, its implications for the CSO agenda in development finance, and the political future of TOSSD. The paper that follows elaborates in detail the political origins and evolution of TOSSD as a metric to track financing related to Agenda 2030; opportunities and challenges in tracking and incentivising financing to address poverty, inequality and environmental sustainability; its responsiveness to partner-country needs; and its future governance.

The expectation is that this summary of perspectives on TOSSD and the accompanying paper can help shape CSO deliberations on TOSSD as well as policy positions and advocacy strategies.

This Executive Summary focuses on the different political perspectives on TOSSD, raised during the interviews, with a short explanation of the rationale that can be presented for each.1

CSOs have been closely following (and influencing) the development of TOSSD, with mixed reactions and perspectives. While not mutually exclusive, views include the following:

Broadly supportive. Some CSOs see the value of TOSSD as a metric for promoting the broad transparency of public financing for SDGs for developing-country partners, while acknowledging some limitations, which can be addressed and revised as annual data are reviewed. Sceptical but with conditional support. Some CSOs are sceptical about the credibility of the metric as set out so far and are concerned about donors’ political purposes in light of stagnant levels of ODA but see value in the metric for both improving the transparency of financing for the SDGs in developing countries and tracking resources otherwise not covered by ODA. TOSSD not legitimate/not needed. Other CSOs consider the process, which has to date taken place largely outside the United Nations, to be an illegitimate expression of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda call for wide consultation in the development of an agreement on a TOSSD metric.

Ideally this Executive Summary should be read alongside the full paper, which provides much greater detail on the different dimensions of TOSSD, its strengths and its weaknesses. It is structured under the following questions:

What is the value proposition for TOSSD?

How should international public goods be assessed in TOSSD?

What are the tensions between TOSSD and ODA?

How is TOSSD to be managed and governed? How does the outcome for governance affect CSO TOSSD positioning?

This three-part structure is the author’s construction to enable discussion and does not reflect any given interview. Some of the key elements highlighted may not be mutually exclusive. The three questions also do not tackle significant technical issues in the current structuring of TOSSD, particularly for Pillar 2. The latter are covered in detail in various sections of the paper (sections 4 and 5). Much more detail on developing-country concerns is also elaborated in section 6 of the paper. Each section has a boxed summary of the highlights of that section.