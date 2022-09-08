Toolkit for Young Climate Activists in the Middle East and North Africa Region/Arab States Region [EN/AR]

Highlights

The UNICEF Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa and the UNDP Regional Hub for Arab States, have developed the Young Climate Activists Toolkit which aims to equip young people with the knowledge, tools, and resources that enables their participation in regional and global youth climate action, and advocate for change. The toolkit was developed in consultation with young climate activists from around the region to ensure an inclusive and a well-informed framework.

The Young Climate Activists Toolkit is tailored to offer clear, concise, and easily understandable information on climate action, and prepare young people for full and informed participation in climate action and debate. It has been contextualized and adapted to help young activists address the challenges they face in the region.

The toolkit contains four introductory volumes which are available in Arabic and English:

Climate Glossary for Young People: Important concepts and deﬁnitions that every climate activist needs to know.

Tools for Climate Action: Key tools for making progress towards the global climate action goals and the Sustainable Development Goals, including the Paris Agreement and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). What is Climate Governance?: Information about climate governance and the decision-making process at the national and international levels, including the Framework Convention on Climate Change, how it works and the mechanisms for participation. The Paris Agreement for Young People: Details of the agreement, its importance, and all its articles in simple language.