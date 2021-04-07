SECTION 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Rationale and aims

GCPEA defines attacks on education as any threatened or actual use of force against students, teachers, academics, education personnel, education buildings, resources, or facilities. In addition, armed forces and nonstate armed groups use schools and universities for military purposes. These violations occur for strategic, political, ideological, sectarian, ethnic, or religious reasons.

Attacks on education have devastating effects on students and teachers and their schools and universities. Students and educators are injured, killed, arrested, or otherwise harmed. Schools undergo lasting damage, which can lead to the overcrowding of other facilities in surrounding areas. In some countries, armed groups specifically target women’s and girls’ education, causing long term-consequences such as diminished learning, early pregnancy, child and forced marriage, and stigma associated with sexual violence.

Unfortunately, information on the scope and the short- and long-term impacts of attacks on education remains limited or variable across countries and over time. While data gaps exist for many reasons, the need for comprehensive guidance on collecting and analyzing data on attacks on education has surfaced as a critical step to improving the monitoring and reporting of these violations.

This Toolkit for Collecting and Analyzing Data on Attacks on Education builds on GCPEA and partners’ efforts to better measure the scope and impact of attacks on education and aims to address gaps in monitoring and reporting. It comprises a set of technical tools for standardizing data collection, analysis, and reporting. These tools include Guidance on Collecting, Analyzing, and Reporting Data; Indicators on Attacks on Education; a Codebook; and a Data Template.

The aims of the Toolkit for Collecting and Analyzing Data on Attacks on Education are to: