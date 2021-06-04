Too hot to handle: A deep dive into biodiversity in a warming world

THE GROWING CLIMATE THREAT

Environmental changes are occurring at a global scale. We know that the drivers affecting terrestrial biodiversity are not happening in isolation, and the interactions between them can be multipliers of change. In particular, climate change has the potential to interact with many other drivers of change. What we are starting to grasp, but still requires much attention, is how the drivers of biodiversity change are interacting and where this will have the greatest negative impacts on nature.

When two or more pressures occur simultaneously, their effects can accumulate and potentially interact. Synergistic interactions, where the combined impact of two biodiversity loss drivers is greater than the impact expected if the two were acting independently, pose the greatest concern. The rapid acceleration of global climate change has led to growing unease that it will interact synergistically with land-use change. For example, land-use change can lead to the fragmentation of habitats, making it harder for some species to move as the climate changes 1, 2. In addition, changes in the way land is used can result in changes in local climate conditions. Within agricultural landscapes, cropland areas tend to be hotter and drier than surrounding areas 3. This may lead to biodiversity having to face greater changes in temperature and precipitation regimes compared to the effects of the global climatic trend alone 4. Other ways in which climate change and land-use change interact are explored more in the next section and in Figure 1.

As our natural systems begin to shift, getting to the roots of change takes more than just identifying the drivers, like climate change. We also need to assess how these drivers interact and cascade across global, regional and local scales. Understanding how, and where, these are likely to impact global biodiversity will be key to creating a world where both people and nature can thrive.