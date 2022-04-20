Together ending the pandemic and beginning transformational recovery - COVID-19 emergency appeal investment case: the Americas

Opportunity

We have reached 1 in 10 people worldwide with support during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unparalleled suffering. The virus has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world and brought health systems to their knees. Beyond that, the pandemic has damaged the fabric of our society. These devastating tolls continue to mount, but meanwhile a concurrent crisis has been escalating. Throughout this pandemic, those facing the greatest vulnerabilities have been the people and groups most neglected by society–those who were already drowning just below the surface. The destructive consequences of this pandemic will be felt for years, if not decades, to come. They have revealed how existing and new crises collide, compounding vulnerabilities. On top of this, profits are still trumping humanity when it comes to the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, our society is on course for a wildly unequal recovery.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) COVID-19 Emergency Appeal response maintains three Operational Priorities: a) Sustaining health and WASH; b) Addressing socio-economic impact and c) Strengthening National Societies. These priorities are complementary and respond to interconnected needs.

Together, we have the opportunity to contribute to a response that will ensure that no one is left behind. With our volunteers, community members and local partners we have looked into the areas where we fell short and have identified the gaps that need to be filled. Ending the pandemic requires a commitment from each of us, no matter where we are or who we are: we all play a part. Recovering from this pandemic cannot be about returning to the way we were. Instead, we must grow and be stronger. The IFRC’s network of National Societies’ staff and volunteers has been on the frontline of this pandemic since the outset. We will continue to be there, playing our part, every step of the way. We have reached one in ten people worldwide with support during the pandemic, yet this is not enough. The needs come from all fronts and your investment and partnership can make a profound difference. Please help us help the most vulnerable communities prepare for, respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us and Together let’s end the pandemic and begin a transformational recovery!

During the first 20 months IFRC has achieved the following global results:

886 million people were reached through Risk Communication and Community Engagement for health and hygiene promotion activities

At least 308 million people were reached with National Society support for COVID-19 vaccination

84.1 million people were provided with food and other forms of in-kind assistance

6.2 million people were reached by programmes addressing exclusion

139 million people were covered through pandemic proof Disaster Risk Reduction programming

12.3 million people were reached with mental health and psychosocial support

5.6 million people were reached through cash and voucher assistance