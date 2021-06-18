“Today’s global displacement figures are an epic failure of humanity”: Reaction by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, on the newly released global displacement figures

“Today’s global displacement figures are an epic failure of humanity. Every year for the past nine, record numbers of people have been forced from their homes because of violence and persecution. Yet despite the staggering statistics, world leaders have been inept to resolve the greatest emergency of our generation.

The majority of people fleeing today are on the move because of manmade conflicts. What is lacking is the political will and leadership to end these wars. World leaders can and do act to resolve global issues. G7 nations came together last weekend and agreed on a strategy to end the Covid-19 pandemic. But they have been muted on a strategy to end the suffering of millions of displaced women, men and children.

Far more people are on the move today than anytime during World War II, yet we say we live in an unprecedented era of global peacetime. We need to rewrite tomorrow’s history books to reflect today’s reality, that we live in an unprecedented era of persecution and suffering.”

