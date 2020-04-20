World
Tips for parents and caregivers: Keeping children safe online during the COVID-19 pandemic
Attachments
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives. With schools closed and lockdowns imposed, many children and young people are spending all their time at home. Much of that time may be spent online, often for much longer than is usual.
Being able to connect online provides valuable opportunities to learn, play and socialize with friends and peers and access information and support. It is therefore extremely important for children and young people. However, spending time online comes with risks.
Online sexual abuse. Children and adolescents may be approached by strangers or by people they know who have a sexual interest in them. They may be sent sexual content or be asked to share sexualised pictures or videos of themselves. Adults may build a relationship with them with the intention of sexually abusing them (so called ‘grooming’).
Cyberbullying. Children and adolescents may receive or be the subject of mean comments, messages and posts. They may be left out of groups online. This can increase stress and feelings of isolation. They may also engage in bullying online themselves.