24 Sep 2019

Tipping the Balance: Tackling unequal access to healthcare to drive progress on child survival

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.93 MB)

Tipping the Balance provides new evidence showing that children are denied their right to health based on the circumstances they grow up in. Children from poorer backgrounds are disproportionately affected by mortality and malnutrition.

This steep social gradient in access to basic health services leads to a double jeopardy for children: those with the highest mortality or stunting rates are also those who face the lowest access to services. Our analysis also reveals how unequal access to health services is mirrored in service provision and quality of care.

What will it take to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals in child survival through enhanced equity? Drawing on recent findings, Save the Children puts forward five general requirements to accelerate progress in child survival for those who are furthest behind.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.