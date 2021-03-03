World

Tip Sheet to Integrate Localisation in the HNO and HRP

Format
Manual and Guideline
Sources
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

General

  • Explicitly reference localisation practices and strategies in the HNO/HRP.

  • Provide information sessions on the HNO/HRP process for national NGOs in local language.

  • Ensure national NGOs are invited to workshops on HNO and HRP planning to help drive selection of priorities based on field reality.

  • Ensure the HNO/HRP incorporates the views, knowledge and data from a wide range of local actors (civil society, private sector, academia, diaspora).

  • Ensure consultation with national authorities throughout the process, wherever appropriate and possible.

  • Translate final HNO/HRP document in local languages.

  • Encourage local partners to use these documents for their own operational purposes.

Related Content