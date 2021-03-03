Tip Sheet to Integrate Localisation in the HNO and HRP

General

Explicitly reference localisation practices and strategies in the HNO/HRP.

Provide information sessions on the HNO/HRP process for national NGOs in local language.

Ensure national NGOs are invited to workshops on HNO and HRP planning to help drive selection of priorities based on field reality.

Ensure the HNO/HRP incorporates the views, knowledge and data from a wide range of local actors (civil society, private sector, academia, diaspora).

Ensure consultation with national authorities throughout the process, wherever appropriate and possible.

Translate final HNO/HRP document in local languages.