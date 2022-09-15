Time to act not react: IRC’s recommendations for halting famine in Somalia and mitigating risk globally (September 2022)

Executive Summary

The world is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis that requires a bold international response. This crisis should top the agenda as world leaders gather at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings this month. Progress toward food security is reversing. In the past three years, acute food insecurity has more than doubled from 135 million in 2019 to 345 million today. These 345 million people are forced to make impossible and heartbreaking choices about how to feed their families – skipping meals, taking children out of school to work, and enduring the anguish of seeing their children on the brink of starvation. As food insecurity increases, so do malnutrition levels, creating a global children’s crisis with the lives of more than 50 million children at risk.

In 2017, the threat of four famines in Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria captured global attention and galvanized humanitarian action, averting the worst outcomes. But since then, food insecurity has spread across dozens of countries, stretching resources and attention thin. A complex set of interwoven global and regional shocks – coupled with a lack of timely, bold international action – are to blame. In December 2021, the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) Emergency Watchlist report warned the prices of food and basic goods would soar in the coming year as a result of protracted conflicts, COVID-19, global economic recession, and climate change. The war in Ukraine accelerated these price hikes and added exponentially to supply chain challenges globally, stretching the ability of millions to meet their basic needs.

Somalia should be at the forefront of international attention, given spikes in food insecurity, high rates of mortality, and alarming rates of acute malnutrition. More than half the country – 7.1 million people – need emergency food aid. Children are dying, with 1.5 million kids under five years of age battling acute malnutrition. The latest analysis shows that famine is expected in parts of Somalia by October unless action is taken now. IRC’s own data echoes the severity of the situation with one clinic in Somalia reporting a staggering 818 percent increase in children with acute malnutrition from February to June 2022. Immediate action is critical to halting famine in Somalia, while working in parallel to prevent similar catastrophe in other countries.

Six countries – Somalia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and South Sudan – are most immediately at risk of famine with populations facing catastrophic levels of hunger and widespread acute malnutrition as the global hunger crisis escalates. Three are in East Africa, pointing to the urgency of a coherent regional response. Yet, coordinated international action and funding have been slow to materialize. Waiting for formal declarations before taking definitive action jeopardizes hundreds of thousands of lives. Such was the cost of inaction during the deadly 2011 famine in Somalia during which 260,000 people – half of them children – perished waiting for aid to reach them. In fact, half of all deaths occurred before a famine was officially declared. During this year’s UNGA high-level week, member states and multilateral agencies should mount a swift and focused international response to famine, aimed at preventing the worst outcomes in the most at-risk contexts starting with Somalia. Repurposing the UN High-Level Task Force on Famine Prevention can serve to galvanize attention, funding, and action from donors, amid a proliferation of global initiatives that risk diffusing responsibility and diluting focus. At the same time, member states should catalyze efforts to break the cycle, think beyond crisis response, and commit to maintaining this focus beyond this emergency moment. Evidence-based, turnkey solutions and programmatic innovations, if adopted and scaled quickly, can have immediate impacts as part of the effort. One such solution pioneered and promoted by IRC in the field of acute malnutrition should be adopted immediately as a critical tool in fighting global hunger.