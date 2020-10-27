TikTok and UNICEF MENA Come Together for the #MaskUp Campaign Across MENA

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos has come together with UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa, to encourage users to keep their masks on and dispose of them safely in an effort to maintain a safe environment. The two organisations are hosting a series of live sessions on the importance of wearing masks and how to dispose of them safely in light of the surge in the number of cases across the MENA region.

The first session TOOK place on October 19, with Abdulrehman Al Baroudi, Adolescent Development officer at UNICEF Jordan, who talked about a UNICEF initiative to teach youth how to make masks.

Rami Zeidan, Head of Video and Creative at TikTok said: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working closely with government entities and health organisations to make sure we are providing our users with access to accurate information and educational content on how to stay safe. This cooperation with UNICEF MENA, is yet another way for us to connect with the hyper creative TikTok community in the MENA region, encourage them to wear their masks properly and come up with creative ways to talk about this important topic.”

Commenting on the initiative, Julietta Touma, the Regional Chief of Communications at UNICEF MENA said: “We are delighted that TikTok is joining the “Mask Up” campaign, especially given the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the region. TikTok will help us increase awareness on the importance of wearing masks as one of the most effective preventive measures to protect one another from COVID-19”.

UNICEF and TikTok are also encouraging users to share their own tips and tricks on wearing masks using the hashtag #MaskUp.

