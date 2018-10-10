Three Year Strategy, October 2018 – September 2021

Summary

Our vision: We envisage a world where aid and development information is transparent, available and used for effective decision-making, public accountability and lasting change for all citizens.

Our mission: To promote aid and development finance information that is transparent, available and usable.

Our strategic pillars:

1) Fulfilling the promise: Collaborating to ensure that data is used to contribute to improved development outcomes and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

2) Opening up new frontiers: Making all aid and development finance data transparent and available.

3) Raising the bar: Strengthening and extending our research, advocacy and technical expertise to improve the usability of aid and development finance information.