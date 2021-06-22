June 21st , 2021 ― Doha: Faisal mohammed Al Emadi, Executive Director of the International Relief and Development Sector in Qatar Red Crescent, invited everyone to participate in the #IAmVaccinatedIDonated campaign, launched by QRCS recently, which aims to raise $100 million in donations, in cooperation with several local and international vaccination efforts.

World Refugee Day, June 20, marks the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, a multilateral treaty that has set the standard for providing a solid foundation for international protection of refugees against discrimination and violation of their human rights. However, Covid-19 pandemic confirmed that refugees were not receiving the protection they deserved. The number of displaced persons in the world has reached a record high of 82 million people, suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions, with the pandemic further complicating their health, social and economic situation. According to a recent study published by The Lancet Medical Journal, most refugees face a double burden of vaccine inequality with 86% of refugees living in low- and middle-income countries unfortunately have not been able to achieve their goals because of political motives, with Kovacs shipping only 87 million doses to 131 countries, but that's well below the 172 million that should have been done.10 countries have administered 75% of all Covid-19 vaccines, but in poor countries, health workers and vulnerable people cannot access them. Of the 2 billion doses of covid-19 vaccine given worldwide so far, the Kovacs initiative was responsible for only less than 4%.

"The campaign is continuing and is needed more now than ever, especially as fears of the virus's transformation continue and its effects on people continue," said Mr. Al Emadi , adding that "the world has agreed that the only solution to save lives from Covid-19 and return to normal life is vaccination, we call on society to contribute to this noble humanitarian campaign which is a form of saving lives, especially in the face of unequal opportunities in "If vaccination is an option for some, it is an option for others, millions of people in need dream of acquiring it, and as they hold on to life, we continue to give the generous donations of philanthropists that we are accustomed to in every humanitarian appeal, how now that we donate we will limit the spread of this deadly disease and contribute to saving lives ," said Faisal Al-Emadi. "Hope to return to normal life, which has become a dream for the whole world."

