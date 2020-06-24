Three-month impact report on COVID-19 - June 2020

CRISIS OVERVIEW

COVID-19 cases are trending downward in the United States and most of Europe, but some countries the International Rescue Committee (IRC) serves are only beginning to experience the impact of the disease. The IRC is capturing and sharing the lessons learned from countries further along in their responses to the pandemic, and using this information to scale our impact in areas where COVID-19 is spreading.

We know that the scale and severity of the virus’ impact is greater in humanitarian settings that have limited access to reliable information and essential services, especially high-density displacement camps and insecure rural communities. Women and girls, often marginalized in times of crisis, will find it even more difficult to access health facilities or health information when confined to their homes and shelters. The IRC anticipates that gender-based violence will rise during outbreaks. Currently, 65 percent of women and girls in South Sudan experience violence, and 80 percent of at-risk women and girls have no access to gender-based violence (GBV) services. These percentages will grow, which is why the IRC is working to integrate mental health and gender services into our response to the virus from the outset.

COVID-19 has another dire effect on communities ridden with conflict: skyrocketing food prices. New IRC data from Kenya, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Uganda, South Sudan and other nations show that vulnerable populations are losing income and seeing businesses fail. The IRC is responding with immediate cash assistance to help clients meet basic needs in Colombia, Yemen, Sierra Leone and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, camps in Syria, Greece and Bangladesh represent some of the most densely populated areas in the world where the virus could spread rapidly. In parts of Moria camp in Greece, over 1,300 people share one water tap; over 200 share one latrine. Rohingya refugees in just one site in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee camp, could experience 590,000 infections and over 2,100 deaths in a year.

Without swift action in the coming weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, more than 1 billion people worldwide may become infected, leading to 3.2 million deaths in 34 countries served by the IRC. But because of your support, we already are helping vulnerable people in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and other crisis-affected nations prepare for and respond to COVID-19.