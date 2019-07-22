22 Jul 2019

Three Areas For Collective Action With Data Responsibility

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Karim Saba
Throughout the Wilton Park event, experts from the humanitarian community discuss ways to build a focus on data responsibility into the daily practice of humanitarian organisations.
How can humanitarians use data to do good without doing harm? Do high-level policy documents lead to real change in field operations? What can the humanitarian sector do collectively to promote data responsibility in humanitarian response? Following an event on data responsibility at Wilton Park in the UK in May 2019, we highlight three areas for collective action, and point to steps that the Centre and our partners can take to make progress.

