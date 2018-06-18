18 Jun 2018

Thousands of children are imprisoned across Africa. They need justice - Graça Machel

The Guardian
18 Jun 2018

Young people are all but invisible in the justice system, facing ill treatment at the hands of those who should be protecting them

The legendary editor of the Guardian newspaper CP Scott famously declared in 1921 that “Comment is free, but facts are sacred”. Unfortunately, when it comes to hard evidence on how many children are locked up in prisons, detention centres, migrant and refugee camps, rehabilitation units or other institutions across the world, the facts are more scarce than sacred.

