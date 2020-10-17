World
Third Party Monitoring: Desk Review and Implementation Guidelines
Attachments
The use of Third-Party Monitoring (TMP) allows organizations to monitor projects that are inaccessible to their own staff for various reasons. It also helps provide an independent perspective on project performance. TPM can be used to augment existing monitoring capacities of the commissioning organization and the implementing partners. Additionally, it can be used to monitor projects that are considered to be high risk or contentious.