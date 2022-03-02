On the Third Day of its High-level Segment, the Human Rights Council Hears Statements on Climate Change, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Russia’s Aggression against Ukraine

2 March 2022 Morning

The Human Rights Council started the third day of its high-level segment this morning, hearing statements from dignitaries from Poland, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Dominican Republic, Montenegro, Yemen, Viet Nam, Cabo Verde, Maldives, Gambia, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Tanzania, Malta, Mauritania, Jordan, Panama, Georgia, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) and United Nations Population Fund. Speakers addressed climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, among other issues.

Climate change posed a very real threat and there was a collective responsibility to take action to mitigate this threat to lives and rights, speakers said. Climate change and environmental degradation continued to threaten countries’ very existence as they adversely affected natural habitation, livelihoods and food security. The Council’s resolution that established a Special Rapporteur on the environment and climate change represented a milestone in the fight against one of the greatest threats facing humanity. On the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers called on the Council to comply with its mission to promote and protect universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people, even more so in the aftermath of the pandemic. Indeed, the pandemic had exacerbated the conditions of the most vulnerable. Calls for the equal distribution of vaccines were made. The pandemic had tested limits and all sectors of the economy, but it was not just an economic and health crisis, it was also a human rights crisis.

Speakers continued to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, highlighting that it constituted a serious violation of international law and was a grave breach of the United Nations Charter. Calls for an immediate cease-fire and reversal of Russia’s actions were made as well as calls for a renewed commitment to multilateralism in all fora, including the Human Rights Council. The Secretary-General’s call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the return to normalcy in the territory of Ukraine was reiterated. Protecting and promoting human rights without any discrimination was the most realistic gage of democracy for any society, and the promotion and protection of human rights was one of the three pillars of the United Nations, which offered a shared space for all nations to work together for the common good of humanity in a climate of peace and security. Many speakers also commented on their national legal frameworks, stressing the importance of the promotion and protection of human rights. Others highlighted specific situations of violations of human rights around the world.

Speaking were Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan; Zbigniew Rau, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland; Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia; Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates; Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia; Roberto Alvarez, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic; Dorde Radulovic, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Montenegro; Ahmad Arman, Minister of Legal Affairs and Human Rights of Yemen; Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam; Rui Alberto Figueiredos Soares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of Cabo Verde; Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Maldives; Dawda A. Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Gambia; Simon Coveney, T.D. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland; Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; George B. Simbachawene, Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs of Tanzania; Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta; Commissioner for Human Rights, Humanitarian Action, and Relations with Civil Society of Mauritania; Wafaa Bani Mustafa, State Minister of Legal Affairs of Jordan; Ana Luisa Castro, Vice-Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation of Panama; Lasha Darsalia, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation; Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive-Director of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat); and Ib Petersen, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund.

NAKATANI GEN, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, strongly condemned Russia’s aggression, which constituted a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the United Nations Charter. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was the foundation of peace and justice in the world, and the obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, needed to be fulfilled. Universal values such as human rights, democracy and the rule of law should be respected in every country. The protection of human rights was the basic responsibility of all countries. Based on this, Japan was firmly against serious human rights violations, and promoted the voluntary efforts of each country through dialogue and cooperation, whilst taking into account their special circumstances. Improvements to human rights could not be achieved overnight.

As a member of the Human Rights Council, Japan was determined to continue to contribute to improving the human rights situation in its region and beyond. Human rights and fundamental freedoms must be protected, including in China in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. China should take positive concrete actions in this regard. The issue of abductions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea needed to be addressed, as did the other serious human rights violations in that country. It was increasingly important to expand efforts to promote and protect human rights at all levels of economic activity, and further efforts were being taken in this regard under Japan’s Action Plan on Business Enterprises, to ensure that businesses took human rights into account. Japan was promoting efforts to inspire children and had formulated a national action plan. Japan would continue to lead the international discussion on the elimination of discrimination against people with leprosy. Japan was determined to contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights, hand in hand with the international community, and leaving no one behind.

ZBIGNIEW RAU, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland, condemned in the strongest terms the Russian military aggression that was launched on Ukraine last week, an unprecedented armed attack that destroyed the foundation of the security architecture and constituted a flagrant violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. It constituted the most deplorable violation of human right law, and confirmed the worst fear that Russia held human rights in complete disregard; all had observed a serious deterioration of human rights inside Russia as well and an unprecedented increase of policies aiming to silence dissenting voices. Poland had warned about this repeatedly in various forums and welcomed the Council’s decision to hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression. Mr. Rau asked if Russia should continue to be a member of the Council.

Poland had taken action in cooperation with its allies to stop this brutal, unprovoked and unjustified act of war and called on Russia to immediately stop this war, to withdraw its troops and respect the human rights of the people of Ukraine. The fight for the rights of those in vulnerable situations seemed to be never ending in 2022, and Poland would continue its engagement from the past years and advocate for the rights of children, persons with disabilities, women, and elderly persons. Poland would also advocate for freedom of religion and belief, with special attention to be paid to those suffering from violence due to being part of religious minorities. Human rights must be protected, always and everywhere, and Poland opposed all forms of discrimination and violence. The international community could not remain indifferent to the situation of the millions of innocent people in Ukraine and expected the Council and the international community to live up to their responsibilities and respond in a prompt and appropriate way.

MARISE PAYNE, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia, condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprovoked and unacceptable attack on Ukraine and its people. Russia had seriously breached international law and the United Nations Charter. Australia shared the High Commissioner’s concerns about the heightened risk of serious violations and abuses of human rights due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and called on Russia to cease the violence and hostilities. Australia was deeply concerned by the humanitarian cost that would be borne by the Ukrainian people as a result of this conflict and was preparing assistance to support humanitarian relief through the United Nations and international agencies to help the people of Ukraine.

Australia continued to be particularly concerned about the deteriorating human rights situations in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Afghanistan and Ethiopia. Australia was also deeply troubled by the situation in Myanmar where one year since the military coup, the Myanmar people’s most basic human rights had been brutally suppressed. Social inclusion was a priority of Australia’s human rights engagement and it would promote and advance the rights of indigenous peoples globally and in Australia. It also championed equal rights and an end to violence and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons. Australia strongly advocated for the rights of women and girls and an end to gender-based violence and discrimination. It continued to oppose the death penalty, in all circumstances, for all people.

ANWAR GARGASH, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, said the United Arab Emirates would work on building bridges, focusing on dialogue and the work of the High Commissioner and her Office. The United Arab Emirates had continued to reinforce rights at home, and in line with the commitments made at the most recent Universal Periodic Review, the National Human Rights Institution had been established and had begun its operations in December 2021. It would soon be seeking accreditation in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions. Laws were being reviewed to make them more in line with national human rights responsibilities, and a National Action Plan for Human Rights would be formulated and would start next year. Over the course of the pandemic, the United Arab Emirates had been honoured to collaborate with other countries to support global vaccination efforts, among other things. It was imperative to expand the collaborative efforts to combat COVID-19.

A commitment to human rights was impossible to realise without empowering women at all levels of society, and the United Arab Emirates was proud of its progress in this regard. Climate change was an issue that mattered greatly, and posed a very real threat, and there was a collective responsibility to take action to mitigate this threat to lives and rights. The United Arab Emirates was committed to reaching net zero by 2050. At the end of last year, the United Arab Emirates had been honoured to be awarded the next COP session in 2023. The new year had seen an escalation of tensions in the region. The international community should take decisive steps to encourage an end to this and promote peace and security throughout the Middle East, which would bring peace and harmony to all.

EVA-MARIA LIIMETS, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia, said the forty-ninth session of the Human Rights Council was overshadowed by a large-scale war, started by Russia in the centre of Europe against Ukraine. The international community was witnessing a major aggression against the core principles of international law, and against peace. Russia alone was responsible for what had happened and must be held fully accountable for its unprovoked, aggressive and illegal actions against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The international community must send a strong and united political message explicitly condemning Russia’s illegal actions against the peaceful Ukrainian population. Actions that looked like this were a precursor of genocide, the Minister warned. She called on the international community to stand with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine and lend them as much political and practical support as possible. Estonia welcomed the decision to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine and called for the adoption of the strongest possible resolution.

Ms. Liimets said the link between the human rights situation and security was direct as serious human rights violations often indicated potential armed conflict and thereby functioned as a warning mechanism. Growing authoritarianism in many countries had led to a situation where civil society institutions were being instrumentalised. Human rights defenders discovered that they had been branded as foreign agents, had suddenly become dissidents in their own country, and faced real imprisonment. She expressed her concern for the human rights group Memorial International, whose first honorary chairman was Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov, which had recently been closed by Russia’s Supreme Court. Paying tribute to all journalists who, like human rights defenders, stood for human rights and human dignity and often sacrificed their lives to tell the truth, Ms. Liimets concluded by highlighting the fact that, as the world celebrated the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this key United Nations document was as relevant as ever.

ROBERTO ALVAREZ, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, said the world was facing the worst catastrophe in a century and there were major challenges to overcome. The COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated the conditions of the most vulnerable and required pooled efforts of Member States. The international community must react optimistically to the words delivered by the President of the General Assembly - that this was the year of recovery. It could only be achieved through renewed multilateralism. The Dominican Government had struggled not to leave anyone behind. It had offered a free vaccination campaign and the mortality rate stood at 0.4 per cent, making it one of the lowest in the world. Everyone should have equal access to vaccinations and the world would only be safe when all were vaccinated. The Dominican Republic had donated some 820,000 doses in solidarity to various countries in the region. It firmly believed in the need for everyone to have equitable access to vaccines.

The progressivity of international human rights law had allowed the Dominican Republic to adopt standards, plans and programmes to improve the quality of life of all people in the country. An example to cite was the National Human Rights Plan, which described the transversal public policy in this area of the entire government system and which addressed civil and political rights, as well as economic, social and cultural rights. It protected vulnerable populations and migrants, and warned against discrimination and human trafficking, among other issues. International human rights law was progressive and in order to pursue its commitments further, the Dominican Republic was interested in working more closely with the Human Rights Council and was applying to be a member of the Council. The Dominican Republic was convinced, as a Caribbean country, that it would be able to play an important role to defend the values of human rights and hoped to be able to count on everybody's support for its candidacy.

ĐORĐE RADULOVIĆ, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, said the first session of the Council this year was being held against the backdrop of one of the worst crises in European history. Montenegro strongly condemned the military action of Russia in Ukraine, which was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and called for an immediate cease-fire and reversal of Russia’s actions. All should remain committed to multilateralism in all fora in which they spoke, such as the Council. Montenegro remained a credible, forward-looking and determined member of the Council in its efforts to live up to the human rights agenda. The Council’s role was pivotal, given the wide-ranging challenges to human rights across the globe, in particular as it had been seen during the pandemic. The rule of law helped to build democracy and ensured the full enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights.

Montenegro was strongly committed to protecting the indivisibility and interdependence of all human rights. The pandemic had widened inequalities and deepened the poverty gap. A fair, sustainable and equitable recovery from the pandemic was necessary. Montenegro condemned mass, systemic and widespread human rights violations, cases of forced disappearances, as well as torture, and other cruel and inhuman practices. There was concern for the humanitarian tragedy and growing number of persons in need in many countries. The role of the International Criminal Court in this regard was very important. Montenegro would continue its constructive engagement in the Human Rights Council and intended to place a strong focus on children left behind, both in the context of the pandemic and more generally. Montenegro was committed to strengthen the cooperation with civil society and to create a space for it within the work of the Council. Montenegro was continuously striving at the national level to create better conditions for the flourishing of human rights.

AHMAD ARMAN, Minister for Legal Affairs and Human Rights of Yemen, regretted that this meeting was being held as a time of war and suffering. Since 2014, Yemen had been endeavouring to establish a modern country with equal opportunities for all, and that was why it had held a dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations with a new draft constitution on the table. The Government of Yemen had intervened in many fora to explain that Yemen, since the middle of 2014, had entered a very difficult and dangerous period of time, where military activities had led to a coup d'etat. Through the United Nations resolution, a dialogue had been installed with those militias, which had enabled them to continue their actions. Yemen called on the international organizations to review their decisions.

The Human Rights Council needed to take firmer actions to stop the attacks of the Houtis on the civilians in Yemen. All those acts were flagrant violations of human rights as the militias had attacked vital and critical infrastructures and had used civilians as human shields. Those acts of violence and destruction were depriving Yemeni citizens of their rights of freedom of movement, and the international community and the Council must assume their responsibilities. The world could impose more sanctions against those who committed such crimes. This was a tragic situation following a coup d'etat and they had seen a humanitarian tragedy unfolding, particularly in the areas controlled by the Houtis. Mr. Arman expressed his appreciation to the countries which had provided their support to Yemen, as well as to the Red Cross, the Red Crescent and other organizations. He called on everyone to support Yemen as it strived to achieve a better future.

BUI THANH SON, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam, said the COVID-19 pandemic was draining resources and disrupting economics, wiping out years of development and progress. For the first time in decades, extreme poverty was once again on the rise and extreme violence threatened peace and stability. All of this was on top of the threat of climate change and environmental degradation, which affected all nations and all peoples. At the same time, humanity held so much power in the form of technology and innovation that determined the world we lived in. Technology could enhance dialogue and bring people together, to ensure peace and prosperity. Countries could choose to be a circular, digital economy that empowered people.

This year marked the forty-fifth anniversary of Viet Nam’s membership in the United Nations. For 77 years, since the nation’s independence in 1945, Viet Nam had been committed to delivering the values that the United Nations was striving for. People were at the heart of Viet Nam’s development strategy. They were both the chief beneficiary and the principal driver of Viet Nam’s development process. Viet Nam sought to balance GDP growth with cultural and social progress, environmental protection and climate resilience. Viet Nam’s GDP growth in 2021 was 2.58 per cent and was projected to accelerate to 5.5 per cent this year; the poverty rate continued to fall. Facing the pandemic, with assistance from international partners, Viet Nam had launched the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign. Viet Nam was now preparing for a green and inclusive post pandemic recovery.

RUI ALBERTO FIGUEIREDO SOARES, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of Cabo Verde, said although much progress had been made, there was still an awful lot of work to be done. The Council was meeting against the backdrop of the pandemic and the damage it had caused. The Council had to make the most of every opportunity to achieve sustainable and inclusive recovery, moving towards long-term investment with a human rights-based approach. The pandemic had tested limits and all sectors of the economy. The most vulnerable and marginalised had borne the brunt of the impact of the pandemic, which had devastated the poorest, exacerbated existing inequalities, and pushed back much of the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals. The pandemic was not just an economic and health crisis, it was also a human rights crisis, which was why recovery efforts had to focus on human rights and in particular those of the most disadvantaged, such as women and girls. The pandemic had highlighted a whole range of issues related to the promotion and protection of human rights, in particular the right to health.

It was vital to ensure the equal and fair distribution of vaccines for all. In order to ensure that the universality of human rights was not mere words, all should have a chance to participate in the work of the Council. A lack of resources and logistics made it difficult for some States to participate in the Council’s work, and the Voluntary Trust Fund for Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries had been created to this end. Cabo Verde was a resolute supporter of the promotion and protection of human rights. The Council was more important than ever, in particular in the context of the conflict in Europe. Cabo Verde called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for the warring parties to come together in diplomacy and negotiations. The international community should join in this to ensure that human rights were at the heart of all these efforts.

AHMED KHALEEL, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Maldives, said that two years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maldives was on the road to recovery, with 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated. It was important that the international community ensured equitable and affordable access to the vaccine. Since the adoption of the new constitution in 2008, Maldives had consistently advocated for human rights and freedoms. Maldives had worked tirelessly to bring attention to the effect of climate change on the full enjoyment of human rights and had taken the lead on various resolutions on human rights and on environmental rights such as being a co-sponsor of the resolution last year where the Council recognised the right for a clean, sustainable environment. Beyond advocating for environmental measures, Maldives was engaged with various human rights mechanisms. Maldives’ Universal Periodic Review was conducted with a wide participation in 2020.

Maldives was deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in Ukraine and called on all concerned parties to uphold their obligations under human rights law, to engage in a constructive dialogue, and to ensure a swift and peaceful resolution to the conflict. Maldives continued to support the Palestinian people in the occupied territories and would continue to support the right to a sovereign Palestinian State. The Human Rights Council was a fundamental pillar in the human rights system, a system which was at the core of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2016, Maldives had extended an open invitation to all mandate holders and had since welcomed the Special Rapporteurs on cultural rights and on torture, among others. Maldives had presented its candidature to the Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 period and was committed to consolidate democracy at home as well as build a more diverse Council, offering a voice to the voiceless, the marginalised and small countries.

DAWDA A. JALLOW, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Gambia, said that human rights and fundamental freedoms were an integral part of the institutions established by the Gambian Constitution with a view to safeguarding human dignity as a common and intrinsic condition that applied to all persons subject to the jurisdiction of the State. Gambia had created the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission in 2018. It had also established a National Human Rights Commission, as an independent oversight body to promote and protect human rights in the country. Gambia believed that all must stand up to their commitments and forge a united front against all forms of human rights abuses and violations wherever and whenever they occurred. Gambia would continue to pursue accountability for the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar and condemned all forms of discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance against minority groups anywhere. It called on Russia and Ukraine to immediately agree on a cease fire to avoid the suffering of innocent people and return to the negotiating table for peace.

The menace of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected all countries, but the perilous economic and human rights challenges were more severe on least developed countries than on the developed States. For this reason, the Council must amplify its condemnation of the ongoing vaccine apartheid and call for access as well as equal distribution of vaccines to the developing world. Climate change and environmental degradation continued to threaten countries’ very existence as they adversely affected natural habitation, livelihoods and food security. All over the world, particularly in the developing world, humanitarian crises were leading to human rights violations and the displacement of people due to war, climate change, environmental degradation and related calamities, which were most often avoidable. Gambia applauded the continued commitment of the Council in finding solutions to these situations.

SIMON COVENEY, T.D., Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, said by invading Ukraine, and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Russian Federation, facilitated by Belarus, had flagrantly violated the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ireland condemned utterly the Russian Federation’s further invasion of Ukraine. This military action had already resulted in severe violations of the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the people of Ukraine. Civilians were bearing the brunt of this conflict. The Russian Federation must comply with its obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and it must be held accountable for violations it had already committed. The human rights obligations of Russia and Belarus applied equally within their own borders. The international community was seeing increasing restrictions on human rights in those two countries.

The fundamental freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association must be protected. This crisis would only be resolved through political dialogue. There must be an end to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, its people and its democratic institutions. Peace and security could not be achieved without the full protection of human rights and the recognition of the centrality of international human rights law. There should be an immediate ceasefire, unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces, full respect for human rights and the holding to account of all perpetrators of violations and abuses of human rights. The foundation on which this Council was built was being challenged. Now was the time to live up to its responsibilities.

JEYHUN BAYRAMOV, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, said this session was taking place under the shadow of increased tension in international relations, and the ongoing crisis continued to cause significant casualties, in particular among civilians. Human rights must be respected at all times. The evolving humanitarian crisis on the ground required expedient measures to bring aid. There should be dialogue without delay to prevent the situation from further escalating, and the parties should start a dialogue directly. This was the thirtieth anniversary year of Azerbaijan’s accession to the United Nations. Azerbaijan was committed to the United Nations Charter, multilateralism and cooperation with United Nations bodies, founded on dialogue and mutual respect. The Human Rights Council was a credible, global human rights body.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Azerbaijan was among the few Member States that had no overdue reports due to the treaty bodies. The Government had extended standing invitations to all Special Procedure mandate holders and had already received several visits. In 2021 the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan of the Non-Aligned Movement was successfully continued, and it would contribute further in this regard. The promotion and protection of all universally recognised human rights, in particular the right to development, was particularly important at this time. To address serious concerns over the persistent vaccine nationalisation, Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement and Venezuela, would present a draft resolution at the Council ensuring equitable access for all countries to vaccines, and hoped it would again be adopted by consensus. Strengthening democracy and access to human rights was of great importance to Azerbaijan on a national basis.

GEORGE B. SIMBACHAWENE, Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs of Tanzania, applauded the Council for proceeding with its programme of work despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tanzania had engaged with the Council in November 2021 when its third national report under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism was considered. Tanzania, like the rest of the world, had had to adopt response measures to the COVID-19 pandemic in recognition of the right to health and in consideration of the socio-economic ramifications of the pandemic. Tanzania placed human rights at the core of response measures and a holistic approach had been adopted. The Government had also held a nation-wide campaign to encourage vaccination in 2021. Tanzania had adopted a strategic multi-pronged approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Simbachawene said the Government was equally steadfast in ensuring that civil and political rights were respected and a favourable political environment maintained. The right to freedom of expression and the right to information remained central to democracy in Tanzania. The Government did not operate in silos in its efforts towards promoting and protecting the human rights of the people of Tanzania and continued to strengthen ties with the national human rights institution, civil society organizations and development partners. The Minister concluded by reaffirming the enduring commitment of Tanzania towards meeting its obligations to the Human Rights Council.

EVARIST BARTOLO, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Malta, said Malta supported the United Nations human rights system and reasserted that all human rights were universal. Malta’s definition of human rights embraced political, social and economic rights so that all people could live decently and with dignity and free from fear and want. There could be no human rights without peace. At the time when the world should be pulling together to recover from the pandemic and address the climate crisis, they now had the sad human tragedy of the aggression against the people of Ukraine. The killing must stop.

The Government of Malta would continue to prioritise gender issues in its implementation of human rights and underscored the need to promote and protect women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights. Malta continued to take gender equality issues seriously. Malta expressed concern for journalists and their ability to express themselves freely - and remained committed to ensuring their safety. The Council had continued to make important strides in identifying the causes of violence and discrimination against people due to their sexual orientation and gender identity. Malta would continue to place special emphasis on promoting the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer persons at the multilateral level and nationally. Malta would also continue to advocate for the prevention and elimination of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance. Last year, it had adopted an anti-racism strategy, aiming to confront and eliminate racism in all its forms.

CHEIKH AHMEDOU SIDI, Commissioner for Human Rights, Humanitarian Action, and Relations with Civil Society of Mauritania, said despite the enormous efforts and significant achievements made in the field of human rights, Mauritania still saw many challenges within its borders, impeding the enjoyment of human rights for all, such as terrorism, human trafficking, and others. Nevertheless, it was endeavouring to overcome these, such as fighting terrorism, whilst opening its doors to asylum seekers, migrants and refugees, and at the same time fighting other issues such as transboundary crime. The pandemic had had a significant impact on economic programmes and the way people lived. Thanks to effective policies, Mauritania had provided relevant support to economic sectors, and had also provided social support, as part of the national programme to combat COVID-19.

In Mauritania, progress had been made in human rights in terms of promoting civil and political rights and economic, social and cultural rights. Fundamental freedoms were now better understood. People could live in dignity and enjoy their choices. The institutional legal framework for the promotion and protection of human rights had been improved in Mauritania, with legislation passed in order to strengthen these. There was legislation dealing with the way in which permits and accreditation were given to non-governmental organizations and in giving rights to women and girls. The position of human rights defenders had been strengthened. Many projects had been undertaken, aiming to strengthen purchasing power. The country had made a priority of strengthening health and overcoming the social divide in the country, aiming to put an end to the existence of disadvantaged groups. Efforts were being made to eradicate existing injustices, and to put an end to prejudice and stereotypes. Mauritania was deeply committed to human rights and to strengthening them, as demonstrated through its commitment to cooperating with regional and international institutions.

WAFAA BANI MUSTAFA, State Minister of Legal Affairs of Jordan, said Jordanian women, like women all over the world, had faced many challenges, difficulties and struggles to gain access to rights and freedom. The pandemic had slowed Jordan down, as it did in all countries of the world, but the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System had given Jordan a strong impetus and a real opportunity to review legislation related to women, especially political laws. Jordan’s national initiatives that promoted and protected women's rights included a new law to prevent human trafficking (2021), in addition to a law for the protection against domestic violence that explicitly stipulated for the first time the obligation to report cases of domestic violence by service providers and the imposition of a fine on those who did not do so.

There was a lot that had been done in this regard. Jordan was also working on a large number of projects, such as a new draft law for parties that required women to make up 20 per cent of the founders in the event of establishing a political party. She also mentioned an amendment of the Penal Code, whereby alternatives to societal punishments were expanded instead of freedom-depriving penalties. At the end of 2020, Jordan had launched a campaign to protect women from political violence. It was the first procedural guide in the region to protect women from political violence. A national team had been set up with the participation of 17 experts to provide consultations to women who had been subjected to political violence.

ANA LUISA CASTRO, Vice-Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation of Panama, said the international community found itself at a turning point, characterised by a multitude of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate and environmental crisis, poverty, armed conflict and food security. All of this had exacerbated tensions and inequalities throughout the world and had exposed certain groups of people to a state of great vulnerability and marginalisation. It was imperative to address the challenges. Today, more than ever, the Human Rights Council must comply with its mission to promote and protect universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people, especially in emergency situations. The Council’s resolution that established a Special Rapporteur on the environment and climate change represented a milestone in the fight against one of the greatest threats facing humanity.

Panama was also finding shared solutions to address the humanitarian crisis of irregular migrants in host countries. Panama’s action in the Human Rights Council would continue to be based on the universality, interdependence and interrelationship of human rights, strictly adhering to international law. Panama would also actively work on issues concerning people with disabilities, human rights defenders, the elderly, the fight against terrorism, climate change, and drinking water and sanitation. Panama would also continue to echo the Secretary-General’s call for a global ban on lethal autonomous weapon systems.

LASHA DARSALIA, First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia, said today the rules-based international order was in check, and the rule of law blatantly violated. What was being seen in Ukraine was an act of aggression by Russia and Georgia condemned it. It was deeply depressing that the human rights and fundamental freedoms that all swore to uphold were being violated by a permanent member of the Security Council. The indiscriminate military attack was ongoing, inflicting massive human rights violations, civilian casualties and forced displacement, accompanied by a disinformation campaign and cyberattacks. This was a time when all should be united in defending the fundamentals of international law.

Violations of international humanitarian law must be investigated. Georgia strongly supported the upcoming urgent debate on the situation in Ukraine following Russia’s aggression and was co-sponsoring the draft resolution. Russia should immediately cease its activities and withdraw behind its internationally recognised borders. Breaching international law and the international law had long been Russia’s policy towards its neighbours, aiming to redraw their borders. Georgia had long suffered the presence of Russia within its borders. Russia continued its illegal and provocative actions on the ground, the humanitarian reach of which was appalling. Georgia was in solidarity with Ukraine, and its courage would remain exemplary for all current and future generations.

HISSEIN BRAHIM TAHA, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said promoting and protecting human rights without any discrimination was the most realistic gage of democracy for any society, and the promotion and protection of human rights was one of the three pillars of the United Nations, which offered a shared space for all nations to work together for the common good of humanity in a climate of peace and security. The Council served as a moral compass for all. Technological advances made all ever more interdependent, showing that there was not just a shared future but a shared present, and thus policies should be shared and made sustainable in terms of implementing non-discrimination at all levels. To achieve this, narrow agendas must be transcended and policies that bolstered international peace and security at all levels must be worked towards, creating a better model for all to live in peace and harmony, now and for future generations. The Council must shoulder its responsibilities. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation would be an active partner in this regard. The Human Rights Declaration was a document that had changed history, yielding considerable benefits for billions across the world.

Growing Islamophobia and increased far right and hate speech were growing, assuming global proportions and drastically affecting the lives of millions of Muslims around the world. The persecuted Rohingya community continued to suffer, but universal condemnation had not prompted the “Burmese” Government to take any steps. The International Court of Justice should work to prevent a genocide and extermination. The right to self-determination continued to be denied to the Kashmiri and Palestinian people. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation was gravely disturbed by the ongoing human rights violations committed by Israel. The Council must continue to support the just cause of Palestine and support all efforts allowing Palestinians to exercise their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination. The human rights situation in the Central African Republic was also of concern.

MAIMUNAH MOHD SHARIF, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat), said the mandate of UN-Habitat, to help Member States achieve sustainable urban development for all, was fundamentally grounded in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It was within this framework of a human rights-based approach to development that she reiterated the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the return to normalcy in the territory of Ukraine. At UN-Habitat, they worked to provide policy advice and technical assistance to help Member States to progressively advance towards the universal achievement of rights associated with an adequate standard of living. Access to adequate land, housing, water and sanitation, safety and a healthy urban environment were basic pillars of UN-Habitat’s programme of work. Following a human rights-based approach, UN-Habitat prioritised the needs of the poorest and those facing the greatest vulnerability at global, regional and local levels. This included the needs of those displaced by conflict or natural disaster.

Member States were currently facing a complex and severe housing crisis, the Executive Director said. It was estimated that the global shortage of adequate housing may exceed 440 million units by 2025, which meant that more than 1 billion people were without the human right to health, security and wellbeing. Ms. Sharif welcomed the convening of advisory groups on urban development by the President of the General Assembly and the Secretary-General and the United Nations Economic Commission’s convening of a forum of mayors. These had the potential for establishing a regular dialogue between sub-national governments and multilateral forums that would help deliver sustainable development ambitions at the local level. She concluded by inviting all the Member States to the eleventh session of the World Urban Forum which would take place in Katowice, Poland from 26 to 30 June 2022.

IB PETERSON, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, said protecting human rights for all people was a precondition for individual well-being and for sustainable development. Sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights were aligned to the enjoyment of many other human rights, including the right to life, health, education, equality and non-discrimination, privacy, and individual autonomy. The United Nations Population Fund was working to empower individuals and communities to claim their sexual and reproductive health and rights and advance gender equality. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to undo years of progress in advancing women’s health and rights. The United Nations Population Fund had seen sexual and reproductive health services disrupted, and human rights under increasing pressure around the world. Now more than ever, the international community must stand with women and girls, and stand up for their human rights. The United Nations Population Fund urged all stakeholders to renew their commitment and strategic action to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights and gender equality. It was of critical importance to the broader sustainable development agenda.

The United Nations Population Fund would continue to push forward for women and girls’ rights and choices. Together with United Nations partners and civil society organizations, the Fund supported inter-governmental processes for the development of international human rights standards as well as accountability frameworks necessary for monitoring the implementation of recommendations on sexual and reproductive health and rights. The United Nations Population Fund would also strengthen its collaboration with the government entities coordinating the implementation of human rights recommendations and would support the monitoring role of national human rights institutions and other stakeholders.

