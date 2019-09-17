17 Sep 2019

Think Piece on Education in Emergencies

from UN Children's Fund
By Mary Mendenhall, Ed.D.

THINK EDUCATION : Facing the learning crisis in Eastern and Southern Africa

Children, adolescents, and youth in emergency contexts face numerous challenges in accessing and obtaining a quality education.

In the ongoing global quest to find ‘New Ways of Working’ that bridge humanitarian action, development, peace and security, a focus on supporting learners is needed. How can learning acquired during conflict, crisis, or displacement be validated over the longer-term and across different regions?

So far, this has involved strategies to:

  • Ensure access to national education systems through flexible ID/documentation requirements for refugees, internally displaced persons and returnees

  • Facilitate access to national examinations

  • Develop regional and national policies to recognize learners’ qualifications (recognition, validation, equivalence)

  • Digitally capture and share student learning (in alignment with national systems requirements).

Teachers working in crisis and displacement contexts face numerous challenges. Refugee teachers face the reluctance of ministries of education to provide teacher education and recognize related credentials obtained prior to and during displacement. Strategies for recognizing and validating teachers’ experience include:

  • Working with national authorities to establish teachers’ professional development and certification pathways

  • Engaging in regional/cross-border discussions and agreements to recognize and validate teacher education and training

  • Influencing policies around work permits and compensation.

