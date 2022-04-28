There Is No Safe Place

By Dale Buscher, Vice President, Programs, Women's Refugee Commission Professor and Jenny Phillimore -- SEREDA Project Lead: Professor of migration and superdiversity at the University of Birmingham

Nearly four million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, are on the move in Europe, with a further six million internally displaced within Ukraine. Fleeing war -- and their homes -- they seek safety and shelter wherever they can find it. And yet, research shows us, that in doing so they are placed at immense risk of continued violence.

Preyed upon by traffickers and sexual predators, they are not safe on the move or even upon arrival at their destinations of safe harbor. Often travelling alone, or with small children and elderly relatives, without money, resources, or a roof over their heads, and without the provision of official pathways to safety, displaced people are at risk of sexual violence and exploitation from supposed "helpers," landlords, shelter managers, employers, host community members, and even fellow refugees.

If past is prologue, a new report on sexual violence and gender-based violence (SGBV) experienced by forced migrants shows that current concerns for those seeking safety now are well founded.

The SEREDA project ("Sexual and Gender-Based Violence against Refugees from Displacement to Arrival"), the first of its kind, spanned four years, five countries, and three continents. It examined the incidence and impacts of SGBV experienced by displaced people who transited into Turkey and Tunisia and onwards through eastern, southern, and western Europe into countries of asylum such as the United Kingdom and Sweden between 2018 and 2021.

"I ran away from my country because of ISIS. They tortured us...ISIS threatened to kill me back in Mosul...They raided our house...they wanted to take me because of my sexual orientation..."

(Saleem, LGBTQIA+ man, Sweden)

Much was learned that is sadly all too applicable to the current Ukraine refugee emergency. As we are seeing now, forced migrants were found to use multiple pathways and transited multiple countries, navigating precarious situations without access to support services.

The research found that forced migrants experience a continuum of SGBV experiences -- pre-flight, in conflict, along journeys in search of safety, and again, in their countries of asylum. SGBV experiences often recurred repeatedly over time and place and at the hands of different perpetrators who operated with impunity in the knowledge that forced migrants' "illegal" status would prevent them from reporting abuse for fear of detention and deportation.

The personal, contextual, and situational risks of SGBV faced by women, children, adolescents, and LGBTQIA+ individuals on the move heightened their vulnerability to SGBV. The dual experience of being forcibly displaced and a survivor of SGBV generated enduring harms and compounded traumas that were commonplace rather than exceptional.

"I would say maybe about 80 per cent have [experienced SGBV]...It's very high amongst refugees...at various stages of their journey." (Kathleen, Senior Practitioner, NGO, Australia)

There was an absence of even basic services available for survivors of SGBV, and people at risk, en route and thus no access to post-rape prophylaxis, emergency contraception, and other essential medical care.

The study underscored what humanitarians and human rights advocates have known for decades: asylum and immigration processes in countries of refuge intensified existing harms, with survivors compelled to participate in lengthy and adversarial interviews in which they frequently had to repeat their stories of abuse in great detail.

Unsafe mixed-gender accommodations and minimal psychological and material assistance created conditions that placed survivors at risk of further abuse and exploitation. Intimate partner violence, for example, intensified with immigration status and was used as a control mechanism by abusers. The lengthy asylum processes, the endless waiting, and the destitution experienced while not permitted to work only exacerbated psychological conditions and other traumas.

"*My life has been very difficult, life in Libya was worse and when I came here, in Europe, it was the same, it wasn't any different from life there...I have nothing, I don't have status, I'm not allowed to work, I don't have friends and I'm in temporary accommodation...Nothing will make my life easier...I don't know what will happen to me, so I don't sleep or eat much."* (Sofia, Eritrean asylum seeker, UK)

It is time to accept that SGBV is an inherent risk in forced displacement, one that is encountered by millions of people seeking safety across the world. Until humanitarian organizations change how they respond to the needs of forced migrants on the move, and governments improve their asylum and assistance processes, these experiences will continue to be commonplace. Stories of trafficking, exploitation, and abuse have already surfaced for Ukrainian women and children in flight. Urgent action is needed. We must change how we respond and what we respond with.

Humanitarian and other aid organizations need to develop forced migrant-sensitive programs with appropriate actions to address SGBV along forced migration routes, recognizing that violence extends beyond conflict and into flight and refuge. Governments must develop safe and legal escape routes for individuals and groups subjected to persecution. And border, immigration, and asylum agencies must develop reception and asylum procedures that protect survivors from further harm and traumatization by introducing gender- and trauma-sensitive approaches in asylum and immigration systems and integration policy.

The flight of women and children out of the Ukraine is sadly just a continuation of ongoing trends of mass migration of people seeking safety, which means that right now, women, children, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and many other marginalized populations are being subjected to unimaginable assaults. The extraordinary level of violence in forced migration must be prevented and survivors should be adequately supported along every step of their path to safety.