Therapeutics and COVID-19 (Living Guideline, 14 July 2022)

Overview

The WHO Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline contains the Organization's most up-to-date recommendations for the use of therapeutics in the treatment of COVID-19. The latest version of this living guideline is available in pdf format (via the 'Download' button) and via an online platform, and is updated regularly as new evidence emerges.

This tenth version of the WHO living guideline now contains 19 recommendations, including two new recommendations regarding fluvoxamine and colchicine. No further updates to the previous existing recommendations were made in this latest version.

The WHO Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline currentlyincludes a:

Other COVID-19 therapeutics that are currently under consideration by WHO include fluvoxamine, colchicine and anticoagulants. This guideline will be updated if/when sufficient new evidence warrants this.

Guidelines regarding the use of drugs to prevent (rather than treat) COVID-19 are included in a separate document, WHO Living guideline: Drugs to prevent COVID-19, that can be accessed via anonline platform and in pdf format (or click 'PDF' in top right corner of online platform).

Guidelines regarding the clinical management of COVID-19 patients are included in a further document, COVID-19 Clinical management: Living guideline, that can be accessed via an online platform and in pdf format (or click 'PDF' in top right corner of online platform).

To view previous (now outdated) versions of this guideline, please see the links below:

This document was updated on 14 July 2022