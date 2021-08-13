Theirworld launches teaching resources on how education can unlock global change

The packs will help students aged from seven to 16 discover how the power of learning can tackle major issues such as climate change, the refugee crisis and poverty.

Theirworld's mission is to ensure that every child has the best start in life, a safe place to learn and skills for the future. But it's also important to us to give young people a voice.

That includes providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand the issues and advocate for change. Education unlocks action.

In response to requests from schools to engage with our work, we are today today launching the Theirworld Teaching Resources - a series of free, UK-focused teaching packs for students aged from seven to 16.

| See the Teaching Resources |

They explore the power of education in unlocking change and achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 - quality and inclusive education for all - and the wider SDGs agenda. All materials in the packs were inspired by The Key, Theirworld's online resource for education advocates, and our online game Keys and Locks.

"Education is the key to unlocking big change," said Rob Doble, Theirworld's Director of Policy, Advocacy and Programmes.

"As well as giving every child the chance of a brighter future, education can help us to tackle some of the world's most urgent problems, including climate change, gender inequality and poverty.

The Teaching Resources have two versions - one for ages seven to 11 and the other for 11 to 16

"We're really excited to be launching Theirworld's teaching resources, that will help young learners discover the power of education in helping to create a safer, fairer and more sustainable world for everyone."

The Theirworld Teaching Resources will help young people to:

Learn about the SDGs - the goals and targets agreed by global leaders to make our world a better place.

Explore how education unlocks climate action, supports refugees, improves health and well-being, and builds skills for the future.

Hear from some of the inspiring young people involved in Theirworld's projects around the world.

Develop skills such as communication, critical thinking and empathy.

Be empowered to be education change-makers.

About the resources

There are 11 overall. Each theme has two versions - one for ages seven to 11 and the other for 11 to 16, with the content and activities adjusted accordingly.

The first two resources are introductory packs, designed to introduce students to the education crisis. Other resource packs cover specific issues - climate action, good health and well-being, skills and employment, and supporting refugees - and how they are connected to education.

The final resource pack gives teachers instructions on how to play the Keys and Locks game with their students.

This is a game that Theirworld created to demonstrate the opportunities and barriers faced by children around the world when it comes to getting a quality education. There are also slideshows for teachers to use in their lessons.

Each pack provides multiple activities for teachers to use. They provide context and background information that can be shared with students before starting each activity. Materials and/or pages that need to be printed are provided.

To help teachers integrate the activities into their lesson plans, there are specific curriculum links for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The resources are flexible and can also be used without the specific links and outside the UK.

How schools can help Theirworld's work

Young people can assist Theirworld's work by fundraising. Ideally, this should take place after they have had the opportunity to learn about the issues Theirworld is concerned with. Where possible, young people should then choose and design their own fundraising approach, based on this learning.