Terrorism, Migrant Smuggling Undermining Gains in Mediterranean, Secretary-General Tells Parliamentary Assembly, Pledging Support for Conflict Prevention

SG/SM/18897

15 FEBRUARY 2018

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, in Bucharest today:

Je suis heureux de m’adresser à vous à l’occasion de la douzième Session Plénière de l'Assemblée parlementaire de la Méditerranée.

The Mediterranean is a hub of cultures, religions, trade and migration. It is also a sphere where both opportunities and challenges of international cooperation and globalization are evident.

The region’s immense potential depends on political stability, shared prosperity, sustainable development and effective cooperation. Yet, conflict, the evolving threat of terrorism and extremism, migrant smuggling and human trafficking, and unchecked climate change are undermining progress.

I want to reaffirm the commitment of the United Nations to work with you to address these challenges, including by strengthening democracy, building more resilient institutions, supporting inclusive and sustainable economic development, and promoting the rule of law and human rights.

In June, I will convene the first United Nations Summit of Heads of Counter‑Terrorism Agencies. We also remain steadfast in our work to prevent and resolve conflicts in the Mediterranean, including in Libya, where the security situation continues to be volatile. The United Nations will count on the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean to support the United Nations-led political process.

On these and other issues, I look forward to strengthening the relationship between the United Nations and parliamentarians.

Permettez-moi de conclure en vous souhaitant de très riches discussions et une excellente Session.

For information media. Not an official record.