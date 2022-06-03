Terrorism and human rights - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/49) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Summary

In the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights addresses the relationship between equality, non-discrimination, and counter-terrorism, focusing on the extent to which State responses to terrorism adhere to the rights to equality and non-discrimination in accordance with international human rights law. In this regard, the High Commissioner examines the proscription and listing of terrorist entities and individuals, watch-listing, surveillance and content moderation, law enforcement and criminal justice, and the deprivation of nationality. Because of the prominent risks of discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and political opinion, the High Commissioner recommends a series of legislative, structural and policy measures to prevent discrimination while countering terrorism.

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/11.

In the resolution, the Council reaffirmed its unequivocal condemnation of all acts, methods and practices of terrorism. It also stressed the responsibility of States to protect persons in their territories against acts of terrorism, in full compliance with their obligations under international law. These elements have also been stressed in the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and numerous resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly.

2. In the same resolution, the Council urged States to ensure that measures taken to counter terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism were not discriminatory, and not to resort to profiling based on stereotypes founded on ethnic, racial or religious grounds or any other ground of discrimination prohibited by international law. It also emphasized that terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

3. Recent decades have shown that the human rights impact of terrorism and counterterrorism measures are not identical for all members and groups of society. In some contexts, terrorist groups have specifically targeted certain groups through their propaganda and recruitment tactics and sometimes by directing violent attacks against minority or religious groups. The High Commissioner and United Nations human rights mechanisms have affirmed that some groups have been disproportionately affected by counter-terrorism measures.

4. In light of the above, the present report is focused on the impact of counter-terrorism measures on the enjoyment of the rights to equality and to non-discrimination. In previous reports to the Human Rights Council on countering terrorism, and on terrorism and human rights, the High Commissioner has focused on, among others, the themes of criminal accountability for terrorism-related offences; legislative measures taken by States; the right to life, liberty and security of the person; the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment; foreign fighters and their families; due process and targeted sanctions; the right to a fair trial; the right to privacy; economic, social and cultural rights; and the rights of victims.

5. The High Commissioner first examines the rights to equality and to nondiscrimination (part II), and analyses the extent to which certain types of counter-terrorism measures might be discriminatory (part III). Subsequently, she sets out conclusions and recommendations to assist Member States in ensuring compliance with the rights to equality and to non-discrimination while countering terrorism (part IV).