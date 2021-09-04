Terrorism and human rights - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/273) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

In the resolution, the Assembly reaffirmed its unequivocal condemnation of all acts, methods and practices of terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, wherever and by whomsoever committed, regardless of their motivation. It emphasized that terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism could not and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. The Assembly also called upon States to ensure that measures to counter terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism and to preserve national security were in compliance with the obligations of States under international law, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law. In addition, the Assembly expressed serious concern at the violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms and of international refugee law and international humanitarian law in the context of countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. The Assembly also urged States to fully comply with their obligations under international law and to take a number of specific measures.