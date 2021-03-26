Terms of Reference: Joint Final Evaluation of the SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) programme [March 2017 to March 2022]

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (ToR) are for the joint final evaluation of the SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) programme 2017-2022. This joint thematic final evaluation will cover the period from May 2017 to June 2021 and the evaluation team is expected to determine the extent to which the programme has achieved or is likely to achieve all its targets by 2022. The evaluation will take place from March to August 2021.

This final evaluation is jointly commissioned by the SADC Secretariat, Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Landell Mills (LM) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Considering the anticipated widespread disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the evaluation team will develop a COVID-19 compatible process that is responsive to rapidly changing contexts in SADC Member States and does not compromise independence and impartiality.

The goal of the RVAA programme is to support resilient and sustainable rural and urban livelihoods, environments and institutions in reducing poverty and enhancing well-being in the SADC Region by strengthening and institutionalizing the region’s vulnerability analysis and assessment system. The programme is coordinated by the SADC Secretariat’s Disaster Risk Reduction Unit (DRRU) in the Office of the Executive Secretary through the Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration. The first phase of the programme was from 2006 to 2011. The second Phase was from 2012 to 2016. The third phase, just like the previous one, is also funded by the FCDO and the SDC. WFP is supporting the SADC Secretariat in the technical implementation of the RVAA Strategic Plan 2017-2022 while Landell Mills is supporting the institutionalization component of the RVAA Programme.