Ten things to know about the situation in the Sahel

The humanitarian situation in the Sahel is deteriorating quickly and significantly. People’s needs across the region are now at unprecedented levels, and their vulnerabilities are deepening and increasing due to escalating conflict, rising food insecurity, multiplying climate emergencies and the pandemic.

People across the Sahel show great resilience, generosity, solidarity and strength. But meaningful action and support are needed to shore up that resilience and help millions of people protect their communities and land.

Here are 10 facts you need to know.

