Ten crises to watch in 2021

Syria: Ten years of conflict and crisis

Conflict and humanitarian crisis have tormented Syrians for a decade. Some 13.4 million people need humanitarian assistance, including 6.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs) and 5.6 million people who fled Syria and are living in precarious conditions across the region.

Violence is impacting civilians, and the Islamic State (ISIL) continues to orchestrate attacks on civilians. Only 58 per cent of Syria’s public hospitals are functional and one in three schools is damaged or destroyed. Millions of people in overcrowded settlements are coping with inadequate shelter and a lack of basic services.

Due to limited testing, it’s impossible to assess the true scope of the pandemic, but the virus has spread across the country. Due to the depreciating Syrian pound and oil and wheat shortages, the cost of a basic food basket increased by 236 per cent last year. Basic items are now out of reach for many, and the number of food-insecure people increased from 9.3 million to 12.4 million people.

The extension of the cross-border resolution in July meant that life-saving deliveries could continue to the north-west, but crossings were reduced to a single crossing. Agencies are responding, but needs continue to outstrip the response.

Read more on Exposure