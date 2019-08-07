07 Aug 2019

Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019 - Mid-year update

Report
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 07 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.32 MB)

In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED assessed the state of political violence and protest across critical flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing both an overview of 2018’s developments and a preview of what to watch for in the new year. Our Mid-Year Update revisits these ten conflicts more than six months on and tracks key disorder trends going into the second half of the year.

The Sahel: Most likely to be the geopolitical dilemma of 2019

Yemen: Most likely to induce 2019’s worst humanitarian crisis

Afghanistan: Most likely to suffer from international geopolitics

Iraq: Most at risk of returning to civil war

Myanmar: Most likely to see expanding ethnic armed conflict

South Sudan: Most likely to see second-order conflict problems

Philippines: Most likely to see an increase in authoritarianism

Syria: Most likely to see a shift to mass repression

Libya: Most likely to see non-state armed group fragmentation and alliances

Sudan: Most at risk of government collapse

