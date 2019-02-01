01 Feb 2019

Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019

Report
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 01 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.07 MB)

Disorder spread across ACLED’s areas of coverage last year, with political violence and protest surging in more countries than they declined. These trends show few signs of stopping in 2019, as conflict and unrest threaten to expand in scope and scale. In Ten Conflicts to Worry About in 2019, ACLED analyzes the top flashpoints in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, providing key overviews of 2018’s developments as well as a preview of what to watch for in the new year.

