World

Technological hazard preparedness: the basics of self-protection

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

In all technological emergency situations, closely monitor and follow responsible civil authority warnings and instructions on accessing and leaving contaminated areas. Also follow any personal precaution advisories and personal protective measures issued by public health officials.

Much of the standard guidance and training for responding and reacting to hazardous material incidents builds on three basic concepts of time, distance and shielding.

Related Content