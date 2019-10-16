Technical Update February 2019 Issue

Technical capacity building planning for NVACs

In October 2018, the Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (RVAA) Programme team rolled out a phased process of facilitating National Vulnerability Assessment Committees (NVACs) to develop their technical capacity building plans.

The planning was informed by the RVAA Programme 2017 capacity assessment review that established the status and gaps in institutional and technical capacities of NVACs in gathering data, analysing and informing policies and strategies to address acute and chronic vulnerability within the context of climate change.

So far, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe NVACs have developed their technical capacity building plans. Angola, Botswana, and Seychelles NVACs will conduct the exercice in the first quarter of 2019.

The capacity building planning process provide an opportunity for the NVAC members to collectively reflect on their strategic direction.

The Plans will be integrated into subsequent NVAC work plans and budgets, starting with the 2019/20 budgeting cycle.

Strong and well-capacitated NVACs are expected to produce better information and effectively integrate emerging issues into their assessments and analysis.