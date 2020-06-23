Technical Summary: Health and nutrition sector approach

World Vision’s updated Health and Nutrition Sector Approach addresses and advocates on the leading causes of illness and mortality in children under five years through integrated actions at individual, interpersonal, community, and societal/policy levels, and in humanitarian, urban, fragile and development contexts. Interventions are mainly family and community centred, focusing on behaviour change, community and health system strengthening, and advocacy. This sector approach is updated to align with WV’s Our Promise strategy, WV’s Global Impact Framework, the SDG development agenda, the Nurturing Care Framework, and the global “Thrive” agenda.