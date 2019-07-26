Technical report: The use of evidence in decision making during public health emergencies (Report on an Expert Workshop, 5–6 December 2018)

Executive summary

Public health institutes and centres for disease control are responsible for safeguarding national health security and generating evidence to inform national health initiatives. This duty is most challenging during public health emergencies, when time is limited, scientific uncertainties and political pressures are high, and irrefutable evidence to support a decision may be lacking. In order for such decisions to be evidence-based, politicians need scientific input from experts who understand public health risks, and can frame evidence within the appropriate context.

However, the consensus from this workshop was that the process of including evidence in public health decisionmaking and policy is clearly not systematic and is complicated by many barriers. Moreover, many of today’s health crises are cross-border, and European legislation, such as Decision 1082/2013/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 October 2013 on serious cross-border threats to health, requires Member States to collaborate in order to enhance the interoperability of evidence-based preparedness planning.

To enhance the impact of public health institutes’ work on decision-making for public health preparedness and response, ECDC arranged an expert workshop on 5-6 December 2018, which brought together public health scientists, public practitioners with experience in managing health crises, and social and political scientists. This workshop sought to identify and address the links between scientific evidence and decision-making in public health emergencies, and to address the key challenges faced by public health experts when advising decision makers.

During the meeting, participants were asked to present research findings or real-world examples focussing on the following themes: identification of major barriers to the acceptance and use of scientific and technical evidence in decision-making during public health emergencies; lessons learned from past outbreaks; enhancement of knowledge translation (i.e. the transfer of technical knowledge to decision makers) and engagement of experts in decision-making processes, and recommendations to ECDC and public health institutes on how to overcome barriers to evidence-based decision-making. There are numerous barriers to the acceptance and use of scientific and technical evidence in decision-making during public health emergencies and these include the challenges of accounting for uncertainties and political factors; communication of complex scientific information to decision makers, and the effects of different institutional contexts on evidence uptake.

Mechanisms and actions identified during the workshop for overcoming barriers to evidence-based decision-making included strengthening knowledge transfer; improving networking between actors and disciplines, and developing effective approaches for promoting the uptake of evidence in public health decision-making. The social and political science perspective should be included in these activities to provide a more comprehensive view of the challenges to decision-making during public health emergencies.