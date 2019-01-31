Technical Report: HIV Estimates Accuracy Tool manual

1 Introduction

The HIV Estimates Accuracy Tool is an R-based application that uses statistical methods to allow for adjusted estimates from HIV surveillance data taking into account the issues of missing data and reporting delay. While it does not replace the knowledge of data analysis with adjustments, it is intended for routine application in surveillance as no complex programming skills are needed.

The tool accepts case-based surveillance data for HIV prepared in the format specified for the European Surveillance System (TESSy) uploads in RecordType=HIV or HIVAIDS. Case-based surveillance data containing the required set of variables and consistent with the TESSy format in coding of variables may also be used.

The tool performs multiple imputations for missing values using joint multivariate normal models (and extensions) or full conditional specification (also known as multiple imputation by chained equations – MICE). Additionally, the tool allows for correction of delays in reporting through reverse time hazard estimation. The adjustments may be used in combination or separately.

The outputs include results from a set of pre-defined analyses in the form of a report containing tables and graphs and data sets in various formats in which the corrections have been incorporated and are ready for further analysis.

This manual guides through the HIV Estimates Accuracy Tool, explains why each step of the tool may be needed and how to interpret the output and what actions may be needed to be taken based on the output.