Technical note to WHO AFRO Member States on the shortening of the quarantine period for contacts of COVID-19 cases (14 March 2022)

Introduction

This document provides guidance to Member States of the WHO African region considering the alteration of the duration of quarantine period of persons exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and in particular the variant of concern Omicron, which is currently circulating at high levels and overwhelming health systems around the world.

The scope of this document is restricted to the use of quarantine for contacts of persons with confirmed or probable SARS-CoV-2 infection. The information is based on the limited evidence base and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The technical note is informed by the WHO interim guidance “Contact tracing and quarantine in the context of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant of February 17, 2022” and the recent shortening of the duration of quarantine by several countries globally and their experience implementing such activities. Considerations for the use of restricted movement of travelers (often termed “quarantine” for travelers) is covered in other WHO guidance