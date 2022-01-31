World

Technical Note on Gender Mainstreaming in the UNCT COVID-19 Response

This Technical Note aims to guide UNCTs on how to mainstream gender equality considerations into planning and programming work as part of their ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery effort. The guidance is built on the gender mainstreaming standards put forward by the UNCT-SWAP Gender Equality Scorecard, adopted by the UNSDG in 2018, and is informed by desk review analyses of Socio-Economic Impact Assessments and Socio-Economic Response Plans developed by UNCTs in 2020, and virtual consultations undertaken with 180 UN staff.

