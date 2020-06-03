Technical note: Education during the COVID-19 pandemic - Version 1, April 2020 [EN/PT]

OVERVIEW OF THE TECHNICAL NOTE

This is version one of INEE’s technical guidance to support education during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is drafted to serve as a living document that will be updated in response to changes in the learning and wellbeing needs of children, adolescents, youth, teachers, caregivers and other education personnel affected by COVID-19.

Purpose

In its current iteration, the Technical Note:

Is designed in line with the latest World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidance and advice on how to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, current to mid-April 2020.

Provides guidance on how to respond rapidly to help support wellbeing and learning opportunities during the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is a portal to the INEE COVID-19 resource collection; the guide is designed to help practitioners plan new responses or modify existing programmes. It provides links to resources within the collection to help operationalise an approach.

Is not exhaustive; it is a curated guide to responding to the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is not meant to be prescriptive, but it does provide a logical sequence for planning a rapid response. It also suggests specific response considerations that are cross-sectoral. It is important to modify actions based on the degree of social distancing required by law in the area in which you are working. Further contextualisation may be required based on sociocultural norms unique to each context.

Is intended: for those contexts that were fragile and/or crisis-affected before the COVID-19 pandemic. to support activities that reach those of school age, from early childhood through adolescence. This includes children, adolescents, and youth who are of pre-primary age through secondary age, or who might test and/or be placed at those levels. for activities that support learning outside of formal school spaces for experienced EiE practitioners as well as INEE’s broader membership working in a number of settings, from policy development to programme implementation, and across a wide range of contexts. to help practitioners in the following stages of the humanitarian project cycle needs assessment and analysis strategic response planning to support responses during the pandemic’s acute phase. The transition from the acute phase to the recovery phase will be indicated by a number of factors. For the purposes of this note, it means a re-opening of schools and/or a return to classroom-based learning. to guide institutional responses within the broader framework of coordinated response. to support responses that are coordinated and in alignment with existing preparedness plans and broader response frameworks led by Ministries and the UN system.



Note: Decisions made to respond to needs of a crisis’ acute phase will influence those of the recovery phase. It will be important to keep this perspective during the acute phase; decisions that are made to sustain learning opportunities during the acute phase should foster actions that will need to happen in the recovery phase. For example, activities to ensure continuity of learning during the acute phase should not result in learning opportunities that represent a parallel system to the formal one. Rather, they should be structured and communicated about as temporary measures, recognising that some might be appropriately institutionalised depending on what the recovery phase reveals about a possible “new normal”. However, some of the modalities of education service delivery-such as distance learning-that might be critical during the acute phase can be explored as post-crisis options for reaching marginalised students.

Utilizes the INEE Minimum Standards as its framework; actions are organised by key Domains, and suggested tasks link to specific relevant Domains and Standards.

Suggested resources are primarily COVID-19 focused. However, INEE’s COVID-19 Collection also contains non-COVID-19-related documents that might be valuable for reference, such as documents from the response to the Ebola crisis.