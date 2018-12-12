12 Dec 2018

Technical Deep Dive on Seismic Risk and Resilience Summary Report

Report
from World Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Published on 20 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.49 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Technical Deep Dive on Seismic Risk and Resilience

Every year, approximately 70,000 people die worldwide from natural disasters. Most of these deaths are caused by building collapse during earthquakes, and the great majority occur in developing countries. Earthquakes also push approximately 4 million people into extreme poverty every year. Earthquakes test the strength of societies, governments, and the built environment.

Integrating seismic risk into development planning and investment can reduce the impacts of seismic hazards by ensuring that buildings and infrastructure are constructed and managed appropriately and people are prepared for the

On March 12–16, 2018, the Seismic Risk and Resilience Technical Deep Dive (TDD) brought together officials from Bangladesh, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Peru, and the Philippines with World Bank project team leaders and key Japanese and international experts. The TDD aimed to inform countries’ ongoing and planned investments and focused on identifying solutions to key challenges faced by participants. events ahead.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.