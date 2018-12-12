Technical Deep Dive on Seismic Risk and Resilience Summary Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Technical Deep Dive on Seismic Risk and Resilience

Every year, approximately 70,000 people die worldwide from natural disasters. Most of these deaths are caused by building collapse during earthquakes, and the great majority occur in developing countries. Earthquakes also push approximately 4 million people into extreme poverty every year. Earthquakes test the strength of societies, governments, and the built environment.

Integrating seismic risk into development planning and investment can reduce the impacts of seismic hazards by ensuring that buildings and infrastructure are constructed and managed appropriately and people are prepared for the

On March 12–16, 2018, the Seismic Risk and Resilience Technical Deep Dive (TDD) brought together officials from Bangladesh, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Myanmar, Nepal, Peru, and the Philippines with World Bank project team leaders and key Japanese and international experts. The TDD aimed to inform countries’ ongoing and planned investments and focused on identifying solutions to key challenges faced by participants. events ahead.