Technical consultation on the malaria rebound phenomenon

Report on a virtual meeting, 22–23 March 2022

Summary

On 22–23 March 2022, a WHO technical consultation was convened by the Global Malaria Programme to discuss the malaria rebound phenomenon. The aims of the technical consultation were to: 1) define what is meant by the rebound phenomenon and understand its determinants; 2) understand the potential public health significance of the rebound phenomenon; and 3) clarify expectations (e.g. study design, duration of follow-up) for evaluation of the rebound phenomenon during product development.

Experts reviewed key issues with respect to the definitions of rebound and related terms. A review of the evidence from malaria rebound evaluations was discussed to inform understanding of the determinants of the extent of rebound, and the pros and cons of different study designs and analytical approaches. The aim of this discussion was to agree on good practices and a consistent approach to rebound evaluations and analyses across studies. The experts concluded with a discussion of the public health relevance of rebound, including implications for the evaluation of rebound for current and future interventions, approaches to the management of rebound within the public health system, and implications of rebound evaluations for the timing of policy recommendations.