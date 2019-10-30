Technical Brief on Resilient Infrastructure Public-Private Partnerships: Policy, Contracting, and Finance

While all infrastructure public-private partnerships (PPPs) inevitably deal with financing, construction, regulatory, demand, and operational risks, among others, projects in disaster-prone regions must additionally develop commercially and technically viable solutions for managing disaster and climate risk. This technical brief highlights key considerations and good practices for structuring resilient infrastructure PPPs through Policy and Legislation; Contracting and Disaster Risk Allocation; Procurement, Monitoring, and Payment; and Insurance. The brief was developed based on country case studies on Japan, India, and Kenya as well as a literature review.