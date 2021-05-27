Technical Brief on the Integration of Menstrual Health into Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Policies and Programmes

Menstrual health is an important determinant and outcome of sexual and reproductive health and rights. Yet, until recently, menstrual health was largely overlooked by the international SRHR community. This represents a missed opportunity for the adoption of holistic, integrated and rights-based policies, programming and care.

This two-part technical brief provides guidance on how to strengthen and operationalize the integration of menstrual health in sexual and reproductive health and rights policies and programmes at global, regional and national levels. Part 1 provides an overview of the evidence-based rationale for integrating MH and SRHR. Part 2 offers technical guidance for the integration of MH in SRHR in policies and programmes.

The brief focuses primarily on policies and programmes in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in East and Southern Africa. It also uses a life cycle approach to consider the MH and SRHR needs of girls, women and all people who menstruate, from pre-menarche to post menopause.