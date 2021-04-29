World
Technical Brief: How Changing Social Norms is Crucial in Achieving Gender Equality
This Technical Brief summarizes the previous Compendium on social norm change to achieve gender equality, which provides a framework for programmatic approaches to norm change at scale. The Technical Brief and Compendium present promising strategies, tested approaches and practical examples of social norm change. This includes a programme design framework that is relevant for different aspects of sexual and reproductive health and rights in various contexts. The publications build on previous work by UN agencies, civil society, academia and others.