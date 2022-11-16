Team Europe Initiative on Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience in Africa

Why?
Climate change is already a reality in all countries across the globe. People, animals, forests, lands and oceans are severely hit by climate change.
With rising temperatures, climate hazards like droughts, floods, storms and cyclones will intensify and become more frequent.
African countries have already suffered unprecedented high-temperature events since early this century. By 2050, climate impacts could cost African countries $50 billion annually.
What?
The Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience in Africa will bring together existing and new climate change adaptation programmes of over €1 billion and leverage its impact by improved coordination and a reinforced policy dialogue on adaptation between the EU and AU. This includes €60 million for loss and damage from the overall EU contribution.
The proposed TEI will complement other important climate change adaptation investments in Africa, notably in resilient infrastructures, transboundary water management, or fight against desertification and land degradation.
This TEI is a way forward to mobilise additional finance and to support greater access to climate risk insurance. Team Europe Initiative is part of the EU-Africa: Global Gateway Investment Package and initiated by Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the European Commission.