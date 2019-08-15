Teaching About Refugees - Language Acquistion Guide

BEFORE YOU BEGIN

Teachers who are welcoming multilingual students into their classrooms may be concerned about how to meet the linguistic and academic needs of these students. The following document provides teachers with an overview of good practices to support multilingual students.

Children Ages 6-11

Beginner Language Proficiency

What to expect

Students acquire social language quickly through immersion with peers. Some children will demonstrate social language proficiency in as little as 6 months, but a silent period of 3-6 months is considered normal (British Council). Children’s understanding of a new language will also be better than their use of the new language for some time.

In addition, while many children achieve social proficiency quickly through playing and interacting with peers (i.e. games on the playground, chit-chat at lunch), it can take much longer to achieve academic proficiency. For children to learn academic language, vocabulary and grammar used in the classroom must be explicitly taught. (Cummins 1999)

Language learners might need to hear a new word 40 times or more before they have acquired it for their own use, and are able to use it in the correct way and place grammatically. Don’t be surprised if a learner appears puzzled by a word that might have been prominent in certain lessons.

When a student has acquired enough basic vocabulary to understand some of what’s going on in the classroom environment, her brain will naturally begin to prioritize structure, and so the category of a word (noun, verb, particle) is more important for the language learning brain than the “correct” word choice. Learning structure is invisible, and takes a lot more brain energy than learning the parts that fit into the structure.

You might notice that students seem to be performing well or “getting” it one day, and then backsliding the next. This is normal. If a student mixes up something that you thought they had learned, chances are it’s because the brain either needs to put something else into place to anchor the new knowledge, or is starting to grapple with something new.

Literacy skills (eg. understanding how sounds relate to letters) will transfer from a child’s native language to the new language (Durgunoglu 2002). Children who have more exposure to literacy in their native language have an easier time transferring literacy skills to a new language.

How to meet student needs

Encourage parents to speak and read with their children as much as possible in their native language. See if the school library has books in their native language and keep them in the classroom or direct parents towards them. If not, ask the school librarian if it would be possible to buy some in or take a trip to a local library to find some. Learn to pronounce student names as their families do. This allows the student to feel their language and culture are valued.

Rather than asking “Do you understand?”, ask concept checking questions which allow the students to demonstrate if they have understood directions or vocabulary words (British Council).

“Do you read first or answer the questions first?”

“Can you point to someone who is wearing red?”

“Can you name three different animals that hibernate?”

Provide corrective feedback when you sense that a learner knows how to use the form, but has made a mistake, so the learner has a chance to self-correct, feel accomplished and build the neural pathways for correct usage. If they can’t self-correct, then you know a refresher lesson and concentrated practice will probably help them.

Give students an opportunity to demonstrate the linguistic and cultural knowledge they bring with them into the classroom. E.g. Ensuring students are comfortable with the idea, offer each student the chance to teach the class how to say or sing something in their language, print out the script of different languages and have the class learn some letters together.